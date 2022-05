Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company") , a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, will file an early warning report advising of its decrease in percentage holdings of common shares of Plant-Based Investment Corp. (the "Issuer"). Bhang's decrease in its share of percentage ownership in the Issuer occurred as a result of a series of share purchase and sale transactions that were completed today (the "Share Sale Transactions").

As part of the Share Sale Transactions, Bhang sold an aggregate of 2,060,000 common shares of the Issuer for proceeds of $412,000 in cash. Bhang's current ownership of 1,089,000 common shares of the Issuer represents approximately 3.96% of the common shares of the Issuer, a decrease from 11.45% prior to the completion of the Share Sale Transactions. The common shares were disposed of for investment liquidation purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Bhang may from time to time acquire additional common shares of the Issuer, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the common shares of the Issuer in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report of Bhang will be available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Bhang.

For the purposes of NI 62-103 the head office address of Bhang is 5348 Vegas Drive, Suite 773, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108 and the head office address of the Issuer is 240 Richmond Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1V6.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

