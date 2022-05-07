Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Axiom Capital Advisors Inc. (CSE: ACA) ("Axiom" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Paul Shelley, CPA, CGA has been appointed to the board of directors at the Company's annual general meeting and will assume the position of Chair of the Audit Committee. The Company thanks Ryan Hoult for his contributions over the years as a director and chairman of the Audit Committee and for his dedicated service for the Company.

