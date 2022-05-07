Why Tiggo8 series products gained the favorite of 500,000 fans around the world?

ANKARA, Turkey, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, the 500,000th car of the TIGGO 8 series rolled off the line, which means the TIGGO 8 series has become, among compact SUVs and 7-seat SUVs of Chinese brands, the fastest model to have achieved the sales of 500,000 cars, showing the "acceleration" of the China brand of Chery. As the 500,000th car rolled off, the TIGGO 8 series, with the historical mission on shoulder, will bring the Chery brand onto a higher level and set out on the new journey of the next 500,000 cars.

Chairman Yin Tongyue of Chery Automobile said: "The success of the TIGGO 8 series can be attributed to the philosophy to focus on users and create value for clients as well as the support and trust from the consumers. I believe TIGGO 8 series will make more champion achievements in the future!"

TIGGO 8 series, since launching in April 2018, has followed the market trend and optimized and enriched products to meet the demands of different consumers. TIGGO 8 PRO, the latest mainstay of the TIGGO 8 series, and by virtue of its fashionable design and hardcore strength has won many fanatics and awards in the world. In Russia, TIGGO 8 PRO won three authentic prizes during one single event: the "Most Popular Chinese SUV", the "Most Technical SUV" and the "Most Popular Compact SUV With the Media" of the Year 2021.In Saudi Arabia, TIGGO 8 PRO has seen a rapid increase in sales since its launch in June 2021, and has won the "Best Advanced Technology SUV of 2021" award.

Since its foundation 25 years ago, Chery Automobile has always adhered to innovation, has established a complete technology and product development system. In 2021, Chery recorded 10 million global users, including 1,950,000 overseas, and ranking No. 1 for 19 consecutive years among passenger cars of Chinese brands. Chery Automobile has won the title of "Top20 Chinese Enterprises of Best Overseas Image" for five consecutive years, and sold its products to more than 80 countries and regions across the globe, and become the most favored "Chinese Business Card" among overseas car owners. "Global favorite" comes from Chery's adherence to and perseverance in technological innovation as well as its deep understanding of the consumers' needs.

https://www.facebook.com/CheryTurkeyOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/chery_turkey/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812902/image_5011064_34248545.jpg