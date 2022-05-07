New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The HotMoon team is pleased to announce the recent listing on major exchanges. It is a 100% community-based meme project with lots of features. To make adoption of HotMoon simpler, the team at HotMoon has listed the token on Pancakeswap, Xt.com, Cointiger, Binance, Coinbase, and Azbit. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.
Hotmoon
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/123145_d8823e6bd4c588d7_001full.jpg
The HotMoon Token
The HotMoon token is a community-driven token that aims to drive the meme token space. The token has different use cases, including the payment of goods, services and it also serves as a governance token. HotMoon doesn't have any transaction fee, in order to simplify things for the users and community members.
HotMoon Vision
The team is making efforts to drive adoption of HotMoon. They plan to participate in the metaverse and gaming space to create a play to earn game and to follow up with the NFT marketplace, where users can buy, sell, and trade different digital collectibles to generate revenue. The team also set sights on creating a decentralized exchange for meme coins, for the users smoothly easily purchase their meme tokens of interest.
Security Audit Passed
HotMoon has been duly audited and certified by Solidity Finance, a leading audit firm in the crypto industry.
How To Buy HotMoon
Users can buy HotMoon on different exchanges, including CoinTiger, XT.COM, and PancakeSwap (V2). Here's a step-by-step guide on how to buy HotMoon on PancakeSwap:
- Visit the official PancakeSwap website.
- Agree to the terms and conditions of service.
- Buy BNB from any decentralized exchange like Binance or Coinbase.
- Connect your wallet (for example, MetaMask) to PancakeSwap.
- Set your slippage
- Enter the amount of HotMoon you wish to purchase in exchange with your BNB
- Click the swap button.
About HotMoon
HotMoon's goal is to support the community members to take advantage of the crypto industry and also give back to the society. The project's goal is also to participate in the world of Metaverse and launch an exciting NFT game.
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hotmoon-token/
CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/hotmoon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hotmoontoken
Telegram: https://t.me/hotmoontoken
Instagram: https://instagram.com/hotmoontoken
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCK5fhDVx6N1O21KSCWulXxg
Media Details
Company Name: HotMoon
Contact Name: William Adamiyan
Location: US/NY
Email: William@HotMoonToken.com
Website: https://hotmoontoken.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123145