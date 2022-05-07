New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The HotMoon team is pleased to announce the recent listing on major exchanges. It is a 100% community-based meme project with lots of features. To make adoption of HotMoon simpler, the team at HotMoon has listed the token on Pancakeswap, Xt.com, Cointiger, Binance, Coinbase, and Azbit. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.

Hotmoon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/123145_d8823e6bd4c588d7_001full.jpg

The HotMoon Token



The HotMoon token is a community-driven token that aims to drive the meme token space. The token has different use cases, including the payment of goods, services and it also serves as a governance token. HotMoon doesn't have any transaction fee, in order to simplify things for the users and community members.



HotMoon Vision



The team is making efforts to drive adoption of HotMoon. They plan to participate in the metaverse and gaming space to create a play to earn game and to follow up with the NFT marketplace, where users can buy, sell, and trade different digital collectibles to generate revenue. The team also set sights on creating a decentralized exchange for meme coins, for the users smoothly easily purchase their meme tokens of interest.



Security Audit Passed



HotMoon has been duly audited and certified by Solidity Finance, a leading audit firm in the crypto industry.



How To Buy HotMoon



Users can buy HotMoon on different exchanges, including CoinTiger, XT.COM, and PancakeSwap (V2). Here's a step-by-step guide on how to buy HotMoon on PancakeSwap:

Visit the official PancakeSwap website.

Agree to the terms and conditions of service.

Buy BNB from any decentralized exchange like Binance or Coinbase.

Connect your wallet (for example, MetaMask) to PancakeSwap.

Set your slippage

Enter the amount of HotMoon you wish to purchase in exchange with your BNB

Click the swap button.

About HotMoon

HotMoon's goal is to support the community members to take advantage of the crypto industry and also give back to the society. The project's goal is also to participate in the world of Metaverse and launch an exciting NFT game.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hotmoon-token/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/hotmoon

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hotmoontoken

Telegram: https://t.me/hotmoontoken

Instagram: https://instagram.com/hotmoontoken

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCK5fhDVx6N1O21KSCWulXxg

Media Details

Company Name: HotMoon

Contact Name: William Adamiyan

Location: US/NY

Email: William@HotMoonToken.com

Website: https://hotmoontoken.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123145