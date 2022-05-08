Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The Yuse Technologies team is all set to announce the launch of their Wallet & NFT platform. It is a 100% community-based project with many apps in its ecosystem. To make adoption of Yuse Token simpler, the team at Yuse Technologies has listed the token on Pancakeswap. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.





YUSE



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/123148_38c7b842f4521a5b_001full.jpg

The Yuse Ecosystem

Yuse is the first immersive ecosystem powered by a single multipurpose community token ($YUSE). Yuse token has multiple apps in ecosystem such as DeFi, NFT Marketplace, Entertainment app for Video creators, Gaming in Metaverse, Cloud Storage services, AI based Dating App.

YUSE's mission is to improve the blockchain ecosystem.

The Yuse Token



The Yuse token is a multi-utility community-driven token that aims to drive the community token space. Yuse Token has 5% transaction fee, in order to simplify things for the users and community members.



Yuse Vision



The team is making efforts to drive adoption of Yuse Token. They plan to multiple apps for DeFi, Entertainment, AI based dating, Travel, Cloud storage, Metaverse gaming & NFT marketplace, where users can buy, sell, and trade different digital collectibles to generate revenue. The team also set sights on creating their own blockchain for the other token creators to easily create and launch tokens.



How To Buy Yuse Token

Users can buy Yuse Token on PancakeSwap. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to buy HotMoon on PancakeSwap:

Visit the official PancakeSwap website.

Agree to the terms and conditions of service.

Buy BNB from any decentralized exchange like Binance or Coinbase.

Connect your wallet (for example, MetaMask/Trust Wallet) to PancakeSwap.

Set auto slippage

Enter the amount of Yuse token you wish to purchase in exchange with your BNB

Click the swap button.

About Yuse

Yuse's goal is to accelerate blockchain technology adoption while also empowering users to go fully digital, which aligns with the blockchain community's goal of achieving true decentralization.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yuse/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/yuse

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yusetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/Yusetokenofficial

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yusetoken

Media Details

Company Name: Yuse Technologies

Contact Name: Umesh Pandey

Email: support@yusetoken.io

Website: https://yusetoken.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123148