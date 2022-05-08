Massive losses in the austrian market due to an own goal from chancellor Nehammer. News came from Semperit, ams Osram (2), S Immo, Andritz (3), Strabag (2), Lenzing, OMV, FACC, S&T, Valneva, Polytec and Andritz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -4,59% to 6.429,01 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -18,09%. Up to now there were 41 days with a positive and 47 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 22,09% away, from the low 8,25%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,64%, the weakest is Monday with -1,09%. These are the best-performers this week: Rosenbauer 5,42% in front of SBO 3,84% and S Immo 1,32%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -13,55% in front of Wienerberger -10,3% and Mayr-Melnhof -9,98%. Further ...

