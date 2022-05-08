Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to host the ninth episode of The State of Cybersecurity Industry Webinar - "Building Automation, Smart Buildings and Smart Cities' on May 10th at 1PM EDT, featuring renowned industry leaders in the cybersecurity sector.

The panelists include Fred Gordy1, Director of Cyber Security at Intelligent Buildings LLC , Andrew Kling2, Industry Automation VP Cybersecurity and Product Security Officer at Schneider Electric and Dr. Andreas Kuehn3, Senior Fellow at Observer Research Foundation America. The panel will be moderated by Evgeniy Kharam4, VP of Cybersecurity Solution Architecture.





Figure 15

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/123157_d8c1e1d084180b72_001full.jpg

Register for the "Building Automation, Smart Buildings and Smart Cities" Free Webinar on LinkedIn using the link here: https://bit.ly/3sndr18

The changes brought about by the mass migration to remote work, has forced evolution on both home and office automation. Long term trends in building management systems are inflecting in ways that are important to those that live and work in them, as well as those who build them.



As leaders in SBOMs, these panelists will discuss the challenges those in the Smart Building and Smart Cities industry face and the future of Smart Cities and Smart Buildings. The event will be hosted live on the Cybeats YouTube channel on May 10th at 1PM EDT: https://bit.ly/3Fpp3Gb

About SBOM

An SBOM is a record of all software components that make up a product. It is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are included in the software. An analogy for SBOM is the nutritional ingredients list found on everyday food products, such as a can of coke. A Coca Cola ingredient list includes information that can be used to gauge allergy risk, expiry dates, and other food safety information. Just as food products are mandated to provide this list to consumers, SBOM is quickly becoming a similar standard in the software industry.

The Whitehouse signed an executive order in May 2021 stipulating that all vendors responsible for supplying software to federal agencies must provide an SBOM. Organizations and governments are growing more aware of the importance of software supply chain security. Many regulations take effect in and around August 2022, and others are to follow thereafter. It is anticipated that SBOM will become a global standard across industries.

Cybeats SBOM Studio gives access to one-of-a-kind tools to manage SBOM needs and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include:

SBOM document management and repository

Vulnerability, threat insights, risk management

Software license infringement alerts

SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, at reduced cost

RECENT NEWS: Cybeats recently appointed Bob Lyle, cybersecurity industry leader, as Chief Revenue Officer. To read the full story: https://bit.ly/3r8AMTz

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber risks from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to SubScryb to the Company's mail list, visit: http://scryb.ai

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

___________________________

1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/fredgordy/

2 https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-kling-csslp-8789b26/

3 https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreas-kuehn-457825/

4 https://www.linkedin.com/in/ekharam/

5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yzbQxELTJ4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123157