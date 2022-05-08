Anzeige
WKN: A2AJTY ISIN: KYG9830F1063 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
08.05.2022 | 21:10
62 Leser
Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign

MUNICH, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating moms around the world with the launch of its LegendaryMom social media campaign, incorporating a new Mother's Day video and a poster. At the center of Yadea's Mother's Day campaign is an energetic rap that embodies the brand's youthful spirit and pays homage to the diverse identities of the modern mom.

