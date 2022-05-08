HairyFy uses minoxidil, a hair-strengthening ingredient, never used before together with caffeine, argan oil, and biotin in its new shampoo and conditioner kit.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2022) - HairyFy, a Chicago-based company specializing in men's hair, recently launched its very own hair loss kit, HairyFy Shampoo and Conditioner. HairyFy launched its first hair loss shampoo formula in 2019 and has been tweaking it ever since based on customer feedback and the results it delivers. HairyFy specializes in creating a formula that is one-of-a-kind in its composition. Minoxidil, caffeine, argan oil, and biotin are among the essential ingredients. The company's shampoo is remarkable since it is the only one that incorporates Minoxidil, which works in harmony with other components without triggering side effects.





HairyFy hair loss kit

HairyFy products are solely for men and are manufactured and packaged in the United States. Shampoo and conditioner have recently been added to the long range of beneficial products. Before each product is used, the ingredients are tested. The company never uses a chemical that hasn't been through clinical trials. Numerous dermatologists recommend the products, reinforcing customer confidence in the company and its products. Since client satisfaction is a top priority, the products created are cost-effective and provide immediate results.

HairyFy shampoo cleanses the scalp, allowing new hair to develop. Caffeine is a strong promoter of new hair growth and its presence further enhances the growth activity of hair resulting in a full healthier head of hair. Men experiencing hair thinning and those who recently underwent hair transplants may use this shampoo for the growth of transplanted hair and existing hair follicles.

HairyFy offers noticeably thicker, stronger, more nourished, and healthier hair. Devised by a team of accomplished individuals who specialize in hair loss, the company has made headlines in renowned publications such as Vogue, Forbes, BuzzFeed, Bazaar, and Bustle. A one-time purchase of the company's hair loss kit for males costs $79.99. By simply subscribing to a monthly plan, clients can save 25%. If no results are noticed within six months, the company will refund the customer in full.

HairyFy shampoos and conditioners are designed for men's hair only and are not suitable for women's hair. This exquisite shampoo is used in a straightforward manner; the shampoo must be applied to moist hair and scalp with gentle fingers and wait 1-2 minutes before rinsing the hair. The conditioner should be applied the same way.

HAIRFY's website features various blogs that serve as a comprehensive reference to how people should care for their hair. For those who are unfamiliar with hair maintenance, blogs on men's hair loss, how to grow your hair, hair loss after Covid, and laser combs and hair loss are quite useful. People can also take advantage of the excellent opportunity to work for the company by referring to their products. The company's website makes it simple to reach them for any concerns. Customers can leave a note with their phone numbers or email addresses, and a company representative will contact them as soon as possible. HairyFy is a prestigious company that works relentlessly to develop and supply high-quality, cost-effective items.

About HairyFy:

HairyFy began with the goal of providing a natural all-in-one hair growth product for men. Friends, family members, and doctors banded together in January 2019 to promote good vibes and great hair using HairyFy shampoo. Through hair growth, HairyFy hopes to bring millions of smiles, moments of inspiration, enjoyment, and laughter. HairyFy aspires to provide high-quality shampoos with the best customer service possible every day.

Contact:

Company: HairyFy

Contact Person: Khaled Belkeram

E-mail: info@hairyfy.com

Address: PO Box 34573 Chicago, IL 60634

PR Partner:

Newscall

press@newscall.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123160