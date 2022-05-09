- (PLX AI) - Telefonica says subsidiary Telefónica Tech has reached an agreement for the acquisition of BE-terna Group from funds managed by Deutsche Private Equity.
- • Telefonica says Telefónica Tech transaction value is up to EUR 350 million on EV basis, including earn-outs
- • BE-terna Group is a business group mainly dedicated to providing advanced cloud solutions for the digital transformation of companies, being a Microsoft Gold Partner
- • BE-terna Group reached 121 million euros of proforma revenues in 2021 through its operations in, among other markets, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark
- • The valuation implies a multiple of 13.7 EV/OIBDA after synergies and based on its estimated results for 2022
