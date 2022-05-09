- (PLX AI) - Infineon raised its revenue guidance for the year to EUR 13.5 billion from EUR 13 billion previously.
- • Infineon Q3 revenue guidance of EUR 3.4 billion is better than consensus estimates of EUR 3.26 billion
- • ATV segment revenue is forecast to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in Q3
- • Revenue growth in the IPC and PSS segments is expected to be within the low single-digit percentage range, while CSS revenue is likely to be slightly down quarter on quarter, the company said
- • At the forecast level of revenue, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 21% in Q3
- • For the year, revenue in the ATV and CSS segments is predicted to grow at a slightly faster percentage rate than Group revenue overall
- • At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin is set to come in now at above 22%, while the previous guidance was about 22%
