Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 6 May 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases 6 May 2022 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 2,675,817 London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE 1,603,508 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.095 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.24 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 22.12817 Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE 1,072,309 Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 435.00 Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 424.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share): 431.16

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,223,207,520 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,223,207,520 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Individual transactions on JSE:

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

9 May 2022

