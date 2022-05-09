Anzeige
09.05.2022
Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 8

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 6 May 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases6 May 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased2,675,817
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE1,603,508
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):22.095
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):22.24
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):22.12817
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE1,072,309
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):435.00
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):424.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):431.16

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,223,207,520 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,223,207,520 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
250,00022.1214:05:13LSE
323,71722.2414:37:42LSE
1,029,79122.09514:52:27LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (ZAr per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
29,463433.0009:07:11JSE
3,327432.0009:19:40JSE
6,800432.0009:19:40JSE
5,010431.0009:23:59JSE
18,697429.0009:23:59JSE
1,398429.0009:23:59JSE
10,314428.0009:28:01JSE
101428.0009:28:01JSE
7,500425.0009:45:10JSE
2,550425.0009:45:10JSE
6,430425.0009:50:02JSE
1,904425.0009:50:02JSE
6,445430.0010:00:24JSE
13,849430.0010:00:24JSE
1,266430.0010:03:47JSE
10,000430.0010:03:47JSE
5,000426.0010:04:17JSE
4,781426.0010:04:18JSE
8,934430.0010:13:19JSE
2,887430.0010:13:19JSE
11,497428.0010:18:52JSE
11,737428.0010:24:06JSE
8,600430.0010:29:25JSE
3,301430.0010:29:25JSE
2,442430.0010:35:19JSE
3,530430.0010:35:19JSE
5,500430.0010:35:19JSE
10,075427.0010:46:13JSE
11,449427.0010:46:22JSE
9,209424.0010:51:33JSE
5,796424.0010:56:08JSE
5,739424.0010:56:08JSE
5,004424.0011:02:02JSE
6,007424.0011:02:02JSE
12,776427.0011:31:36JSE
10,300427.0011:31:36JSE
2,297426.0011:31:36JSE
5,285428.0011:33:20JSE
25,630428.0011:33:20JSE
12,247430.0011:52:59JSE
21,911430.0011:52:59JSE
89430.0011:55:40JSE
9,835430.0011:57:40JSE
10,480428.0012:00:21JSE
8,867431.0012:35:05JSE
1,847431.0012:35:05JSE
42,304431.0012:35:05JSE
10,108431.0012:36:14JSE
11,246431.0012:41:51JSE
10,515431.0012:48:04JSE
11,812431.0012:53:44JSE
11,822431.0013:00:24JSE
101431.0013:00:24JSE
11,234431.0013:06:40JSE
11,354430.0013:12:34JSE
10,785430.0013:18:36JSE
10,572430.0013:24:10JSE
1,822430.0013:29:41JSE
8,602430.0013:29:41JSE
11,090430.0013:39:49JSE
10,237430.0013:45:25JSE
10,100431.0013:50:43JSE
11,946430.0013:55:48JSE
11,294430.0014:01:49JSE
11,235430.0014:07:42JSE
1,103432.0014:12:58JSE
4,271432.0014:12:58JSE
5,000432.0014:12:58JSE
150430.0014:21:24JSE
1,917432.0014:30:40JSE
31,800432.0014:30:40JSE
3,512432.0014:33:28JSE
7,636432.0014:33:28JSE
10,348432.0014:38:15JSE
5,612433.0014:44:32JSE
5,672433.0014:44:32JSE
10,173435.0014:48:33JSE
2,164433.0014:51:46JSE
18,068433.0014:51:46JSE
10,180433.0014:51:46JSE
7,317433.0015:04:10JSE
11,084435.0015:08:06JSE
30,388433.0015:16:25JSE
6,577434.0015:39:47JSE
11,074434.0015:39:47JSE
3,948434.0015:41:00JSE
5,044434.0015:41:00JSE
5,206434.0015:41:00JSE
10,108431.0015:51:11JSE
10,278431.0015:51:11JSE
10,347431.0015:51:11JSE
10,076431.0015:51:11JSE
4,540431.0016:05:00JSE
15,088431.0016:05:00JSE
3,408431.0016:06:13JSE
6,800431.0016:06:13JSE
8,240431.0016:08:32JSE
5,000431.0016:16:08JSE
53,875435.0016:28:45JSE
55,555435.0016:28:45JSE
9,911435.0016:39:26JSE
11,230435.0016:40:48JSE
47,916434.0016:41:49JSE
24,094434.0016:41:49JSE
1,314433.0016:48:27JSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

9 May 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Financial director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
© 2022 PR Newswire
