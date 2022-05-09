Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 19/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-09 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 - ELMO Rent ELMO Extraordinary TLN 16.05.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 13.05.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 3 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 Apranga APG1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA028724A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB002523A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Apranga APG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.