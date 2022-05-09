Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2022 | 08:05
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 19/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-05-09 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1           Takeover offer    VLN  
   18.05.2022                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.07.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  03.05.2022 - ELMO Rent ELMO           Extraordinary    TLN  
   16.05.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.05.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.05.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   13.05.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Interim report, 3  TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 Hepsor HPR1T            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 Apranga APG1L           Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.05.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA028724A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Coupon payment date RIG  
          LVGB002523A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN     Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Apranga APG1L           Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Dividend ex-date   RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
