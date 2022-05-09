Das Instrument IXA FR0000030827 IGE + XAO S.A.INH.EO 3,85 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2022

The instrument IXA FR0000030827 IGE + XAO S.A.INH.EO 3,85 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022



Das Instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2022

The instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022



Das Instrument Z3E NZZELE0001S1 Z ENERGY LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2022

The instrument Z3E NZZELE0001S1 Z ENERGY LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022



Das Instrument MB8A SE0013121340 MOBERG PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2022

The instrument MB8A SE0013121340 MOBERG PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022



Das Instrument 9DS SE0015949482 DUEARITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2022

The instrument 9DS SE0015949482 DUEARITY AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2022

