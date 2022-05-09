Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 09, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Herantis Pharma Plc will be traded as of May 10, 2022. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: HRTSU0122 ISIN code: FI4000522560 Orderbook id: 256618 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 10, 2022 - May 27, 2022 Trading starts: May 10, 2022 Last trading day: May 18, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260