Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1158V ISIN: FI4000087861 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2022 | 08:17
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 09, 2022 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of Herantis Pharma Plc will be
traded as of May 10, 2022. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: HRTSU0122
ISIN code: FI4000522560
Orderbook id: 256618
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: May 10, 2022 - May 27, 2022
Trading starts: May 10, 2022
Last trading day: May 18, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
HERANTIS PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.