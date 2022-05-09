Anzeige
Montag, 09.05.2022
09.05.2022 | 08:46
NORECO: Invitation to Noreco First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday 10 May 2022 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as a webcast, will be hosted at 11:00 (CEST).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220510_10/

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG

Email: ct@noreco.com

Phone: +47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-first-quarter-2022-earnings-call,c3562829

