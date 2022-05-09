Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 April 2022
Number of shares: 51 152 502
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 513 797
Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 928 114
Rémy Cointreau
French Société anonyme with a capital of 81 844 003.20 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005373/en/
Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau
REMY COINTREAU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de