Akinn Group (Akinn) is pleased to announce today that Dr Andreas Dombret has been appointed its Independent Chairman. Dr Dombret will play a critical role as Akinn expands its footprint and builds on recent successes. As Independent Chairman, he will provide senior leadership and strategic counsel to Akinn Group and spearhead its international expansion.

Between 2010 and 2018, Andreas Dombret served as a member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank; from 2014 to 2018 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB); and from 2012 to 2018, he was a Board Director at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Before joining the public sector he worked at Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Rothschild and Bank of America. After finishing his term at the German central bank Andreas Dombret has taken on a number of international advisory positions.

Akinn is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and its current primary focus areas include Illiquid 'Real Assets', holistic solutions for optimizing the balance sheets of Financial Institutions, and Trade and Supply Chain solutions.

Akinn has recently concluded various high profile advisory transactions, such as the recapitalisation of Attica Bank, and across Shipping, Real Estate and Infra and Energy, including the sale of the shipping portfolio owned by the State of Schleswig Holstein and City of Hamburg, the sale of non-core equity participations from Piraeus Bank of Greece.

"We are delighted to have Andreas guiding our growth across the European region. We look forward to utilising his experience and expertise to the benefit of our clients as Akinn Group seeks to cement its reputation for delivering superior outcomes in complex situations", commented Zam Khan, Managing Director of Akinn Group.

Andreas Dombret commented, "I am pleased to join this dynamic and innovative team and can see significant growth opportunities for Akinn, and I look forward to helping the firm achieve its strategic goals."

About Akinn Group

Akinn Group is a Corporate Finance Advisory Firm with deep experience and expertise in Illiquid Financial Assets ranging from PE interests to illiquid loans and structured credit. The principals of Akinn have identified a market gap to bring access to attractive opportunities to European wealth management and private banking platforms and to their end-clients. Akinn has offices in Hamburg, Germany and London, UK.

www.akinngroup.com

Akinn Group is incorporated in England and Wales under company number 13488909 with registered address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, United Kingdom, WC2H 9JQ. Akinn Group Ltd is an Appointed Representative of Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Contacts:

For a high-resolution picture, please contact:

Julian Flick

hello@akinngroup.com