UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: SEB Bank has granted the first green real estate loan for the office complex Kauno Dokas

SEB Bank has provided a long-term 20 million euro loan for financing the office complex Kauno Dokas developed by the investment company Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I. This is the first green real estate loan to be granted for business in the Baltic States, which complies with all objectives laid down in the SEB Green Bond Framework. "Real estate is one of the most energy-consuming sectors, therefore, its impact on the environment is extremely important. We believe that the office market not only in the capital city but also in Kaunas - the fourth city in the Baltic States with the largest population - is gaining more recognition among professional investors. Business center Kauno Dokas, which paid much attention to sustainability solutions and obtained the international standard's BREEAM In-Use Excellence certificate, has met the highest criteria of the Bank's Green Bond Framework. This funding indicates a mature real estate market, competitive corporate values and efforts of responsible business to create a long-term value," says Vilius Juzikis, Member of the Management Board and Head of the Corporate Banking Division at SEB Bank. In 2008, SEB Group together with the World Bank, in response to an increasing need for investors to assign their funds to business projects mitigating climate change, has developed a concept of green bonds. In 2017, SEB issued its first 500 million euro value green bonds, whereas in 2022 a new issue of bonds amounting to 1 billion euros was released. The funds raised are invested in projects of diverse business sectors having a huge impact on sustainability. "Sustainability is the core principle of our activities, which we have been following since the early beginning of our operation, and where our investments are made. Financing provided by the SEB Bank will help to guarantee further adherence to this strategy. It is of great importance not only for us as a business center manager, but also for its tenants, and fund investors. Sustainability-led office criteria become one of the mandatory conditions for companies when selecting future premises. And this is not only an innovative approach towards the environment care but also effective cost management," states Andrius Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. Office complex Kauno Dokas located on the bank of the River Neris has - for the first time in the Baltic States - an installed economical and environmentally friendly conditioning system that uses river water. All areas of this building are designed in the way to get plenty of natural daylight, whereas raised floor provides flexibility in planning the location of office equipment and managing the distribution of electric energy sources. The Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, a real estate fund managed by the SBA Group company Capitalica Asset Management, ended the year 2021 with EUR 5.09 million consolidated turnover and managed assets worth EUR 92.23 million. Its controlling shares (70%) belong to one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups SBA, and 30% of the shares belong to Mr. Barštys' company Fox Holdings. SEB is a leading northern European financial services group. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB business is reflected in its presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 15,000 employees. More information: Andrius Barštys CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management" Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt +370 612 30260 Agne Danaite Communication and Marketing Project Manager of SEB Bank agne.danaite@seb.lt +370 659 79912