UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: SEB Bank has granted the first green real estate loan for the office complex Kauno Dokas

SEB Bank has provided a long-term 20 million euro loan for financing the office
complex Kauno Dokas developed by the investment company Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I. This is the first green real estate loan to be granted for
business in the Baltic States, which complies with all objectives laid down in
the SEB Green Bond Framework. 

"Real estate is one of the most energy-consuming sectors, therefore, its impact
on the environment is extremely important. We believe that the office market
not only in the capital city but also in Kaunas - the fourth city in the Baltic
States with the largest population - is gaining more recognition among
professional investors. Business center Kauno Dokas, which paid much attention
to sustainability solutions and obtained the international standard's BREEAM
In-Use Excellence certificate, has met the highest criteria of the Bank's Green
Bond Framework. This funding indicates a mature real estate market, competitive
corporate values and efforts of responsible business to create a long-term
value," says Vilius Juzikis, Member of the Management Board and Head of the
Corporate Banking Division at SEB Bank. 

In 2008, SEB Group together with the World Bank, in response to an increasing
need for investors to assign their funds to business projects mitigating
climate change, has developed a concept of green bonds. In 2017, SEB issued its
first 500 million euro value green bonds, whereas in 2022 a new issue of bonds
amounting to 1 billion euros was released. The funds raised are invested in
projects of diverse business sectors having a huge impact on sustainability. 

"Sustainability is the core principle of our activities, which we have been
following since the early beginning of our operation, and where our investments
are made. Financing provided by the SEB Bank will help to guarantee further
adherence to this strategy. It is of great importance not only for us as a
business center manager, but also for its tenants, and fund investors.
Sustainability-led office criteria become one of the mandatory conditions for
companies when selecting future premises. And this is not only an innovative
approach towards the environment care but also effective cost management,"
states Andrius Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

Office complex Kauno Dokas located on the bank of the River Neris has - for the
first time in the Baltic States - an installed economical and environmentally
friendly conditioning system that uses river water. All areas of this building
are designed in the way to get plenty of natural daylight, whereas raised floor
provides flexibility in planning the location of office equipment and managing
the distribution of electric energy sources. 

The Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, a real estate fund managed by the SBA
Group company Capitalica Asset Management, ended the year 2021 with EUR 5.09
million consolidated turnover and managed assets worth EUR 92.23 million. Its
controlling shares (70%) belong to one of the largest Lithuanian capital
business groups SBA, and 30% of the shares belong to Mr. Barštys' company Fox
Holdings. 

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group. In Sweden and the
Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial
services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the
bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB business is reflected in its presence in more than
20 countries worldwide, with around 15,000 employees. 

More information:

Andrius Barštys

CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management"

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260



Agne Danaite

Communication and Marketing Project Manager of SEB Bank

agne.danaite@seb.lt

+370 659 79912
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
