HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME LIMITED

Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) focuses on providing investors with a high and growing level of income, with capital appreciation an important consideration within the investment objective. The trust has met these goals on a total return basis, with a dividend yield premium of around 50% over its Association of Investment Companies (AIC) peers. This is funded predominantly via underlying dividend income, which increased by 14.7% in H122 (31 August 2021 to 28 February 2022) versus H121.

