Impact Healthcare REIT's recent results provided strong evidence of the robustness of its strategy and the resilience of its tenants. Indexed rent uplifts and an historical ability of operators to pass inflation pressures through to fee increases provides inflation protection, and the prospects for further organic growth. Meanwhile, capital is available to fund accretive acquisitions and asset management investment.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de