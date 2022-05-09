Katek's new StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 hybrid PV inverter has a nominal power of 10 kW, an efficiency of 98.1%, and a European efficiency rating of 97.9%.German PV inverter manufacturer Katek Memmingen GmbH is presenting a new three-phase inverter for applications in residential solar projects at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week. The StecaGrid Hybrid 10023_3 hybrid inverter has a nominal power of 10 kW, an efficiency of 98.1%, and a European efficiency rate of 97.9%. "In combination with the optional StecaGrid switch, the device can shut off a home from the network if there is ...

