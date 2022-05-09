



New Delhi, India, May 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - India played host to one of the most content-rich conference on Customer Experience that took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 27 April 2022. Hosted by Trescon, World CX Summit convened over 200 participants that included major stakeholders of India's CX ecosystem, including top CX solution providers. The Summit featured leading CX organizations such as Ozonetel Communications, Gupshup, Tata Communications, Infobip and other leading solution providers to discuss India's CX prospects, and the ever changing CX landscape.The summit included a glittering awards ceremony for honoring the 'Top 100 CX leaders' in India with 'World CX Awards'. The event also held exciting contests and received overwhelming response from participants. 10 lucky winners were announced.The event focused on topics such as Digital Transformation with Customer-First Thinking; Customer Data: Designing for Transparency & Trust; CX Strategies for a Touchless World; Adopting Digital Omnichannel; Future of Chatbots & Virtual Assistants; Rise of the Flexible Workforce; Role of Cybersecurity in Building Customer Trust and much more.The event witnessed a panel discussion on 'Harmonizing Humans and Automation to Improve CX'. The speakers on the panel included Dharmender Narang, SVP- Chief CXO, IIFL Securities; Hari Shankar Mishra, SVP - CX, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited; Nitin Jain, Head of CX (CS&L and Sales) for India & Middle East and Africa, Mondelez International and the panel was moderated by Sujay Kalaria, VP - Digital Strategy, Transformation & Digital Business Build, Bajaj Auto Limited.Chaitanya Chokkareddy, CIO at Ozonetel Communications Pvt. Ltd, spoke at length on topic, 'Innovations driving the contact center of the future'. In his tech talk he shared insights on topics like the role of AI contact centers in unifying interactions and much more. He was found quoting, "It is important to remember that it's the people that come first, technology will be there to help people deliver customer experience. But it should not be that technology drives people."Ninad Takpere, VP - Sales at Gupshup shared his insights as to how CX can be future-proofed with Conversational Engagement. He was quoted saying, "Messaging apps are where the customers are and brands are required to be on these apps to make sure that they are providing the right kind of experience across brands within all the possible journeys which are required to be met."Nishant Shrivastava, Global Head - Centre of Excellence for Unified Communications and Collaborations at Tata Communications Ltd, shared insights from his tech talk session on "Elevating CX through Technology". He mentioned that, "Cloud contact center is being adopted in India while traditionally India has been a regulated market wherein we see a lot of on-prem deployment of contact centers, but slowly that is changing thanks to the pandemic, people don't want any dependency."Pooja Makhija, Executive Director & Co-Founder at Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd. Spoke at length on topic "Get Set Go with Digital Contact Center", She was quoted saying, "Curate a solution tied with technology in context with what the customer wants and not how we would want it or not how it would look fancy to us."UserTesting conducted an executive roundtable discussion which was Co-Moderated by Mayank Sharma, Regional Director - Emerging Markets; UserTesting and by KV Dipu, Senior President - Head Operations and Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, on "Who owns CX? Translating CX maturity into execution," where the core discussions were on topics like How are organisations measuring CX maturity?- What are the gaps between perceived maturity and CX strategies?- What are the benefits and pitfalls of an "everyone owns CX" mindset?"CX & CEM has been one of the top business differentiators; especially after the global pandemic. We are happy to have hosted all these experts at our platform and look forward to having them again at our future initiatives. I would also like to congratulate all the top 100 CX leaders in India who won World CX Awards," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.World CX Summit - India is officially sponsored by Lead Partner - Ozonetel Communications; Platinum Partners - Gupshup, TATA Communications, Infobip; Gold Partners - UserTesting; Freshworks; Silver Partner - Phonon Communications; Premier Bronze Partner - Avaya; Bronze Partner - Haptik, NeoSOFT Tech, Yellow.ai.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.About World CX SummitWorld CX Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As a part of the global series, the Indian edition will be gathering pre-qualified CX leaders 'all under one roof' to discuss how the latest CX technologies and customer insights can be combined to transform CX with a new approach.The summit will also host a combination of insightful sessions, keynotes, case studies and panel discussions sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.For further details about the announcement, please contact:Monith ShettyMedia, PR & Corporate Communications+91 81059 75937media@tresconglobal.comSource: tresconCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.