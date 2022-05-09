HCL Technologies UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Confinale AG, a Switzerland-based digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner. Through this strategic acquisition, HCL will increase its footprint in the global wealth management market with emphasis on Avaloq consulting, implementation and management capabilities.

Founded in 2012, Confinale focuses on IT consulting in key specialist areas in the banking and wealth management sector. Confinale has one of the largest independent pools of Avaloq-certified specialists in Europe and its in-house developed products and solutions accelerate the implementation of the Avaloq platform. Confinale is one of only four companies to be awarded the title of Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner. With offices in Switzerland including Zurich, Zug and Geneva; as well as Düsseldorf and London, Confinale works with a host of leading banks and wealth advisors.

The intellectual properties that are a part of this acquisition support HCL's strategy to create specialized vertical domain capabilities and positions the company as a leader in end-to-end implementation and lifecycle management of the Avaloq platform. This builds upon HCL's recently expanded global partnership with Avaloq and its acquisition of German IT consulting company gbs in association with apoBank in December 2021.

"Becoming part of HCL is an exciting new chapter for Confinale," said Roland Staub, CEO, Confinale. "We strongly believe in the need for banking expertise combined with software competence and HCL is the perfect fit for this. It is a truly global player with strong heritage in the financial services sector. HCL's reach will enable us to further our growth and at the same time expose our team to new learning and innovation opportunities."

"There is significant disruption taking place in global wealth management and this means an opportunity for technology-led innovation," said Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services and Digital Process Operations, HCL Technologies. "This acquisition significantly strengthens HCL's digital wealth and asset management capabilities and expands our presence in the heart of the global investment banking sector. We welcome the team from Confinale and look forward to continuing to drive digital banking innovation alongside Avaloq."

"At Avaloq we welcome the coming together of two of our key strategic partners," said Martin Greweldinger, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Avaloq. "Both HCL and Confinale have considerable domain knowledge in financial services and deep understanding of our technology. We see the combination as immensely beneficial as Confinale has strong implementation credentials, including being awarded as best implementation partner in 2020 and 2021. We believe that this coming together will help accelerate digital wealth transformation for our clients and in turn increase the pace of adoption of Avaloq's products and services globally."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, which is expected to be completed in due course.

