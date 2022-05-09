Boatim, Inc.: Boatim Launches iOS App for its "Everything Boat" Marketplace

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTC PINK:BTIM) is pleased to announce that its Boat International Marketplace is now available in the iOS app version "Everything Boat". With this launch, the innovative software company continues to provide solutions to combat the current lack of digital tools in the leisure boating industry and reiterate its wish to simplify the way people boat, right from their fingertips.

Similar to its desktop marketplace version, the new app will enable boaters to easily and intuitively buy, sell, and browse new and used boats in an extensive international database, find marinas and related everything-boat services and products through detailed search filters, discover charters and rentals around the world, and communicate with thousands of dealers and of service providers. Now, the next boating adventure is just a few clicks away.

Download iOS app: https://go.boatim.com/everythingboat

This app launch complements Boatim's latest app release, "Better Boating," an app that enables boaters to explore new places and boating activities and helps them find the best restaurants and beach clubs. Also, boaters can discover nearby maintenance yards, support services, and retailers too. Furthermore, boaters can map their favorite boating spots, add information to them, and track their time on the water.

Committed to enhancing the boating experience of boater enthusiasts worldwide, with the "Everything Boat" and "Better Boating" app launches, each released within one month of each other, Boatim gets one step closer to becoming the definitive directory and international marketplace for the recreational boating industry.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTC: BTIM) is the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users, as well as a SaaS for professional boat sellers.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

