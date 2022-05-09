EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Presentations Illustrate Evox Therapeutics' Proprietary Exosome Engineering Platform with New Data on Exosome Targeting and In Vivo Distribution

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announced two oral presentations at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2022 Meeting, May 4 to 7, in San Francisco. The presentations were part of the ISCT 1-day Scientific Signature series "Therapeutic Advances with Native and Engineered Human EVs."



The presentations and key themes were as follows:

Antonin de Fougerolles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evox Therapeutics, presented on "Engineered Exosomes: Therapeutic Advances and Platform," which covered recent advances on engineering exosomes as a display platform for biologics, new in vivo data on antibody-directed targeting of exosomes to tumours, and new data supporting the concept of in situ produced drug-loaded exosomes.

Samir El Andaloussi, Ph.D., Evox co-founder and Professor at the Karolinska Institut, presented on "EV Engineering for Directed Loading and Delivery of Biotherapeutics." In vitro and in vivo data were presented covering multiple aspects of exosome engineering including identification of new proprietary protein scaffolds for improved drug loading, engineered improvements in intracellular cargo delivery, new in vivo data on delivery of gene editing payloads, and new approaches for loading small RNAs into exosomes.

"These presentations highlight our long-standing strategic collaboration with the laboratory of Samir El Andaloussi and our commitment to continued innovation," said Dr. de Fougerolles. "It represents a small proportion of the ground-breaking work we are doing to develop engineered exosomes as the next precision therapeutic. Our world-leading DeliverEx platform is capable of highly efficient drug loading, which is at least 10-fold superior to other published platforms, and effectively delivers a wide variety of therapeutic payloads such as biologics, small RNAs, gene therapy, and gene editing constructs to a diverse set of tissues. These properties will be important for efficient, reproducible and cost-effective manufacturing. We look forward to sharing even more advances in upcoming scientific publications and at the ISEV conference being held 25-29 May, 2022."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, RNA, and gene therapy-based therapies by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and Orbimed, and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

