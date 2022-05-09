Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Host Annual Science and Technology Day on May 17, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that that it will host its in-person Science and Technology Day for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17 in Boston, MA.

Moderna's Science and Technology Day will feature presentations from Stephen Hoge M.D., President, Melissa Moore Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Scientific Affairs, and Moderna's mRNA and technical development platform scientists with a focus on the Company's newest advances from its commitment to basic and applied sciences.

A live webcast will be available under the "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for one year following the presentation.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

