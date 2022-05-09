LUMICKS Appoints Andre Nel as Chief Financial Officer

Life Sciences Finance Veteran To Help Company Scale Globally

AMSTERDAM, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading life science tools company that develops instruments for dynamic single-molecule and cell avidity analysis, today announced that Andre Nel has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in the Company's headquarters in Amsterdam.

Olivier Heyning, CEO of LUMICKS, said, "We are very pleased to attract an experienced life sciences financial executive like Andre to LUMICKS at this pivotal point in our growth. His seasoned expertise across large, global life science companies, including Illumina and Pfizer, will be invaluable to us as we accelerate our growth worldwide. With our recent successful product launches and the increasing recognition our innovative technology is receiving as a critical tool in analyzing core biological processes, Andre's financial expertise will enable us to achieve our growth plans and establish LUMICKS as a leader within the life sciences industry worldwide."

Added Mr. Nel, "I am excited to join LUMICKS as it begins to expand its operations around the world. My expertise in working with life sciences companies on a global basis has prepared me well to build scalable operations that enable companies to achieve successful growth. I am confident that LUMICKS is on the cusp of an accelerated growth trajectory, and I look forward to working with my colleagues there to establish a firm financial foundation to support that growth."

Mr. Nel brings more than 20 years' experience providing high-value strategic and operational financial support, leading multi-cultural and cross-functional teams, for global multi-billion-dollar organizations. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer at Dante Labs, a global leader in consumer genome sequencing testing services. Previously, he spent close to seven years with Illumina, ending as Vice President of Finance and a member of the global finance leadership team based in the US; his prior role had been CFO of EMEA operations, based in Cambridge, UK. In more than eight years with Pfizer, he served as Finance Director-Russian Federation, Global Transformation & European Decision Support Centre of Excellence Finance Lead and Head of Financial Planning and Reporting. He began his financial career with progressively more senior corporate finance roles with companies in South Africa.

Mr. Nel holds a B Com with Honors in Business and Commerce from the University of Johannesburg and is a Chartered Accountant.

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap Optical Tweezers - Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

For more information contact:

Kassandra Barbetsea, media contact

+31 (0) 63 482 09 48

PR@lumicks.com

Joshua Young, investor contact

j.young@lumicks.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813353/Andre_Nel_CFO_LUMICKS.jpg

