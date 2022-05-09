Winaico's new 410 W solar panels measure 1,726 mm x 1,135 mm x 35 mm and weigh 21.5 kg. They can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 and come with a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee.Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico), is launching a 410 W solar module this week for the European market at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. "With the MGX series, we offer modules that, thanks to their dimensions, are perfect for use in the roof system segment. In connection with our 25-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...