Cyber Apps World Inc. (CYAP), is pleased to announce that it completed an initial round of beta testing last weekend in Ahmedabad, India on its Friendly and Fast computer application. Click here to see a video of a Friendly and Fast delivery that was part of the recent beta testing: The real-world beta testing that occurred in Ahmedabad, India under the brand name "Jaldime" included evaluating and refining the Friendly and Fast app to ensure its functionality with businesses, drivers, and consumers. President, Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, stated, "We are very happy with this round of beta testing, and with about four more rounds of the testing, we should be able to launch this Delivery App in India for widespread business and consumer use." Cyber Apps' beta testing includes assessing consumer acceptance of the brand name "Jaldime," which "in a hurry" in Hindi, that may facilitate the expansion of operations throughout other regions of the country. At the completion of beta testing, Cyber Apps also intends to proceed with the marketing and launch of its Friendly and Fast app in the United States and other countries around the world. For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com About Cyber Apps World Inc. Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that our beta testing of the Friendly and Fast application will not be successful, that its commercial launch will not proceed or will not be successful, that we will not be able to successfully establish operations in other global regions, or that we will not generate any or significant revenue from its eventual launch. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact Details Cyber Apps World +1 702-805-0632 info@cyberappsworld.com Company Website https://cyberappsworld.com

