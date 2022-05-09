Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR8W ISIN: US92971A1097 Ticker-Symbol: 833 
Tradegate
05.05.22
14:29 Uhr
5,494 Euro
+0,018
+0,33 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WM TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WM TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2925,50214:25
5,2765,48614:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INSPIRATO
INSPIRATO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS INC--
INSPIRATO INC5,2400,00 %
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC3,244-2,08 %
UDEMY INC9,498-19,98 %
WM TECHNOLOGY INC5,494+0,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.