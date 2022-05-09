Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Joins Canada Plastics Pact as a Signatory Partner

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ('Aduro' or the 'Company') (CSE:ACT) (OTCQB:ACTHF) (FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces its membership in the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP).

The CPP is part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's global Plastics Pact network, joining other plastics pacts across the world in a network of national and regional initiatives working towards the vision of a circular economy for plastics. The CPP brings together businesses, policy makers, and NGOs to work together and create a national solution to plastic waste and pollution through combined expertise, collaboration, and a desire to take action.

"Waste plastic is a fast-growing global concern in need of innovative circular solutions that are practical, sustainable, and capable of driving real social-economic change. Aduro is proud to support the Canada Plastics Pact, as we strategically partner with industry and all levels of government to focus on commercialising low-carbon, circular approaches to upcycling plastics. Aduro knows that a circular economy for plastics is within reach. We look forward to working collaboratively across the value chain to implement chemical recycling of plastics with our patented Hydrochemolytic Technology process," says Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro.

"Creating a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada will require a collaborative effort by multiple stakeholders across the value chain. We are pleased to have Aduro Clean Technologies join the Canada Plastics Pact as a Signatory Partner, bringing their insight and expertise on how to overcome the limitations of traditional recycling with their innovative chemical conversion technology," says Sinead King, Director of Partnership Engagement at Canada Plastics Pact.

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is tackling plastic waste and pollution, as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform. The CPP brings together Partners who are united behind a vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept in the economy and out of the environment. It unites businesses, government, non-governmental organizations, and other key actors in the local plastics value chain behind clear actionable targets for 2025. The Canada Plastics Pact is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Global Plastics Pact network. It operates as an independent initiative of The Natural Step Canada, a national charity with over 25 years experience advancing science, innovation and strategic leadership aimed at fostering a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature's limits.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

