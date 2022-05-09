The "UK Employment Screening Services Market (2022-2027) by Service, Industry, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Employment Screening Services Market is estimated to be USD 328.88 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 546.98 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.71%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the UK's Employment Screening Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

The UK's Employment Screening Services Market is segmented based on Service, Industry.

Service, the market is classified into Criminal Background Check, Educational and Employment Verification, Credit History Check, Drug and Health Screening, and Others.

Industry, the market is classified into Medical and Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Government, and Others.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Employment Screening Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses UK's Employment Screening Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the UK's Employment Screening Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants with Rising Globalisation

Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems owing to Rising Number of Job Applicants

Increasing Third Party Recruitment Employment Agencies

Increasing Fraudulent Applications

Restraints

High Operational Cost Involved in Organizing Events

Opportunities

Technology Adoption for Advanced Screening

Increase in Adoption of Big Data

Challenges

Concerns Related to Confidentiality of Individuals

Discrimination Concerns Among Individual

Companies Mentioned

Experian PLC

REED

HireRight

UKemployeechecks

BlackHawkIntelligence

Credence

Checkback

Agenda Screening

Knowyourcandidate

CBS Screening House

EBC global

