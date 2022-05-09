Tiered Backup Storage Company up for Seven Industry Awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in seven categories for the annual Network Computing Awards. Winners of this year's awards will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on June 23, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005121/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Storage Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

The Return on Investment Award ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Hardware Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Software Product of the Year ExaGrid Cloud Tier to AWS

Product of the Year ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

Company of the Year ExaGrid

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on June 13, 2022. Additionally, ExaGrid is nominated for the "Bench-Tested Product of the Year" award (determined by judges after an independent product review).

"We are honored to be nominated in a variety of categories for this year's awards," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid is the only company completely dedicated to backup storage and we appreciate that our continued innovations in backup features and functionality have resulted in ExaGrid being recognized among other leaders in the industry."

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005121/en/

Contacts:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com