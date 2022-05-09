Anzeige
09.05.2022
RA Holding Corp. Announces Approval of Partial Redemption of Class A Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Holding Corp.("RA Holding" or the "Company") announced today that it has approved a partial redemption of its Class A Preferred Shares issued pursuant to the Second Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) in the amount of $15 million or 3.1% of the total Class A Preferred Shares outstanding. To receive their funds, Preferred Shareholders need to respond to the email communication, dated May 9, 2022, from ArcapitaClaims@fticonsulting.com, seeking required tax forms and verifying wire instructions. The redemption record date is April 29, 2022 and the Company expects to initiate distributions as soon as reasonably practicable to Preferred Shareholders who have provided the required tax forms and wire instructions. Upon completion of the redemption of 185,042 shares, the Company will have 5,709,171 Class A Preferred Shares outstanding.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top-level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Press Contact: Eric Calvo, Infinite Global

Tel: (646) 693-0006 E-Mail: EricC@infiniteglobal.com

