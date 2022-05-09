Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Further Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that 2,047.5 m of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 17 diamond drillholes were completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 151.00 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 206.90 CDG016 391317 8750785 371 50 -60 151.50 CDG017 391294 8750765 372 50 -60 162.05

The second batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

60 assays, which includes 3 internal Certified Reference Materials

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from drill holes 9, 10 and 11 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 3 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole DH_From (m) DH_To (m) Length (m) Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) CDG009 68.50 71.16 2.66 9.12 71.25 71.75 0.50 5.34 105.71 111.08 5.37 5.29 CGD010 3.45 4.05 0.60 3.88 91.65 94.75 3.10 4.83 48.20 49.14 0.94 8.63 91.65 94.75 3.10 4.83 95.75 96.75 1.00 4.45 97.65 99.85 2.20 8.88 CDG011 85.16 92.05 6.89 12.02 136.75 137.75 1.00 15.17

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Table 3: The table below presents the Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results obtained from the further 3 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drillcore was halved and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) SAMPLE # TGC (%) CGD009 66.67 67.55 0.88 X6778 1.25 67.55 68.50 0.95 X6779 2.62 68.5 68.65 0.15 X6780 11.15 68.65 69.90 1.25 X6781 6.50 69.70 70.55 0.85 X6782 10.06 70.55 71.16 0.61 X6783 8.76 71.16 71.25 0.09 X6784 2.19 71.25 71.75 0.50 X6785 5.34 80.05 80.17 0.12 X6788 1.07 105.71 105.95 0.24 X6794 4.73 105.95 106.44 0.49 X6795 4.62 107.55 108.17 0.62 X6796 3.60 108.85 109.85 1.00 X6797 3.98 109.85 111.08 1.23 X6798 9.51 CGD010 3.45 4.05 0.60 X6799 3.88 47.29 48.20 0.91 X6803 2.83 48.20 49.14 0.94 X6804 8.63 64.35 64.98 0.63 X6805 2.83 87.35 88.60 1.25 X6807 2.88 91.65 92.65 1.00 X6808 3.06 92.65 93.65 1.00 X6809 4.09 93.65 94.75 1.10 X6810 7.33 94.75 95.75 1.00 X6811 2.74 95.75 96.75 1.00 X6812 4.45 96.75 97.65 0.90 X6813 2.74 97.65 98.65 1.00 X6814 10.22 98.65 99.85 1.20 X6815 7.54 CGD011 85.16 86.16 1.00 X6819 8.84 86.16 87.16 1.00 X6820 15.50 87.16 88.16 1.00 X6821 13.70 88.16 89.16 1.00 X6822 16.28 89.16 90.16 1.00 X6823 12.67 90.16 91.16 1.00 X6824 12.91 91.16 92.05 0.89 X6826 4.24 135.75 136.75 1.00 X6832 2.12 136.75 137.75 1.00 X6833 15.17

Previous results from trenching and drilling at Capim Grosso can be found in our previous press release.

Qualified Persons

Steve Gray, P. Geo. has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release and is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

