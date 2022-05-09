Anzeige
Montag, 09.05.2022
"Turbomeldung": Trigger für 460%-Rebound?
Hisamitsu America Celebrates Salonpas Day with Free Patch Offer from #1 Doctor Recommended OTC Pain Relief Patch Brand

One Free Salonpas Pain Relief Patch Large Available to Request Online While Supplies Last

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Every year on May 18, Salonpas Day celebrates freedom from pain. This year, the company will offer 100,000 free Salonpas® Pain Relief Patches to the public at TrySalonpas.com. Salonpas® was named the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States in 2021 in a survey by IQVIA, a leading global provider of research services.

Hisamitsu America, Monday, May 9, 2022, Press release picture

"'Salonpas Day' represents a day free from pain and it is important that people experience that pain relief safely," said John Incledon, President & CEO, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one selling pain patch brand. "We are happy that 'Topical First' is now being widely recognized by the medical community as the first-line of treatment to safely manage pain and that the Salonpas line of products are part of their recommended treatment plan for patients."

"Although COVID-19 continues to disrupt our plans to deliver samples in-person, we believe that pain sufferers nationwide will appreciate receiving complimentary Salonpas Pain Relief Patches for the first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever," adds Incledon.

In concert with an active sampling awareness program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Hisamitsu America will be running a television ad this week which encourages consumers to request a sample of the Salonpas® Pain Relief Patch by visiting TrySalonpas.com. This patch contains two powerful pain fighting ingredients, menthol and methyl salicylate (an NSAID - nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) that provide powerful relief for muscle or joint pain that lasts up to 12 hours.

Hisamitsu America will be providing free samples of the Salonpas Pain Relief Patch at TrySalonpas.com while supplies last.

The corporate philosophy of Hisamitsu is to improve the quality of life for people around the world through R&D, manufacturing and the sale of transdermal, i.e., topical products. Hisamitsu's mission focuses on spreading compassionate consideration to others. The celebration of Salonpas Day represents one way of bringing this corporate philosophy and mission to life.

Salonpas Day falls on May 18th (05/18) each year because "Kori wo Iyasu," which translates to "relieve stiffness" in Japanese, and also contains references to the numbers 5, 1, and 8.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/.

Media Contact: Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc. 212.532.2208 (o), 917.371.4053 (m); nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Hisamitsu America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700105/Hisamitsu-America-Celebrates-Salonpas-Day-with-Free-Patch-Offer-from-1-Doctor-Recommended-OTC-Pain-Relief-Patch-Brand

