Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual property as the Company has submitted a Patent Cooperation Treaty application (PCT) based on the provisional application it filed last year for the customization and personalization of microdosing kits and protocols based on biometric and movement data.

"In the past year we have been receiving important insights from people consenting to share their data on our telecounseling app. We've learned for instance that younger people are microdosing to help improve their focus. As we increase the consensual data collected, including biometric data, we hope to tap into a gold mine of data that can help improve people's experience while microdosing," said Sarah Hashkes, Red Light Holland's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "This innovation brings together two of the most promising tools we have to promote growth, embodiment practices and psychedelics, and is part of the larger scope of scientifically based support structures Red Light Holland is creating to ensure the increase in neural plasticity caused by psychedelics is accompanied with a 'set and setting' that help people make the most out of naturally occurring psilocybin."

"Red Light Holland is taking a unique and ethical approach to patenting which includes promoting data privacy within its technological innovations," said Graham Pechenik, founder of Calyx Law, registered patent attorney and Red Light Holland's Senior Advisor.

"It's great to be a part of this approach, and a delight to work with Red Light Holland to not only protect its pathbreaking IP, but also to help it become a trendsetter in how its IP is used."

"Working with natural substances and combining them with cutting edge innovation and proprietary technology to hopefully help people as opposed to limiting people, is what we are focused on," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Red Light Holland's progressiveness, creativity and pure belief in providing access, coupled with Sarah Hashkes' expertise, and the help of our Senior Advisor, IP lawyer and psychedelics advocate, Graham Pechenik, generates the precise combination of experience, forethought and understanding of natural occurring psilocybin to potentially prove out the benefits of and change the stigma around the use of these magical substances. Learning about these potential benefits and being a part of developing precise dosages for the betterment of consumers is now a more realistic goal for Red Light Holland," added Shapiro.

Red Light Holland's newest innovation also incorporates the ground-breaking advancements in its iMicro Digital Care App and its Wisdom Truffle, further contributing to a growing technology ecosystem designed to allow consumers to obtain the greatest possible benefit from their microdosing journeys.

Evidence for the benefits of psilocybin continues to accumulate, and people who microdose psilocybin-containing mushrooms report improvements in mood, focus, creativity, and general well-being, as well as the amelioration of symptoms of mental health issues. (See, e.g., Anderson et al., Microdosing psychedelics: personality, mental health, and creativity differences in microdosers. Psychopharmacol. (Berl). 236, 731-740 (2019); Lea et al., Psychedelic Microdosing: A Subreddit Analysis. J. Psychoactive Drugs 52, 101-112 (2020).) Meanwhile, acceptance of psilocybin continues to spread, with voters in Oregon legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocybin-containing fungi for therapy, and numerous other jurisdictions moving toward legalization or decriminalization. Despite this growing body of evidence, and despite the increasing acceptance of its use both as a medicine and for the betterment of healthy people, little is currently known about how dosage amounts and protocols can be optimized for specific individuals. This is particularly true in the case of microdosing, and those interested in achieving the benefits of microdosing must generally rely on trial and error, or expensive coaches, and there is no assurance that either will lead to optimal outcomes. Working to overcome these hurdles, ongoing research by inventor Sarah Hashkes, CTIO of Red Light Holland, has resulted in a novel approach to microdosing, which will enable personalized dosing amounts and protocols that are based on collected biometric and movement data, and correlated with the qualities and characteristics of Red Light Holland's natural products.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: Red Light's role in proving the potential benefits of microdosing, as well as the reduction of stigma; and Red Light creating the customized microdosing kit to achieve the intended goals as discussed in this news release.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company meeting their anticipated timeline and process for growth, sales, production and commercialization; the Company's products being safe and providing their anticipated benefits; continued demand for the Company's microdosing products; the Company's ability to keep developing the customization features of the microdosing kit as described in this news release, and the Company's ability to keep pursuing the PCT application.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, expectations regarding future growth and expansion of the operations of the business; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; risks related to infectious diseases, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the psychedelics industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to psychedelics; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the psychedelics industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123190