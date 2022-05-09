TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced that the firm has completed a strategic growth investment in Zifo RnD Solutions ("Zifo"), a leading provider of scientific informatics services.

Founded in 2008, Zifo helps enable the digital transformation of Drug Discovery, Clinical Development, Manufacturing Quality Control and Genomics functions at companies across the pharma, biotech, medical device and process industries. Zifo enables companies to digitalize their operations to support innovation and help increase efficiency and speed of delivery. The company's customers include global leaders and innovators in 20 countries around the world. Zifo is headquartered in Chennai, India, with offices in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and US.

"Zifo has an established reputation as a best-in-class services provider across the scientific R&D and manufacturing value chains and has developed deep customer relationships with many global industry leaders," said Dhiraj Poddar, Head of TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd., and a Managing Director at TA. "As the push for the digitization of research and clinical development continues, particularly in the life sciences space, we believe Zifo is well-positioned for further growth. We look forward to partnering with Zifo's management team, and deepening TA's focus on the specialized technology services space."

"As a global investment firm with many years of successful investing in technology businesses around the world and with a good cultural fit, we see TA as the ideal partner for Zifo," said Raj Prakash G, Co-founder and CEO, Zifo RnD Solutions. "TA's experience and extensive network, coupled with Zifo's industry expertise and specialized human talent, will prove meaningful in helping us expand and grow our business. We welcome the partnership with TA and look forward to working closely."

"TA brings a commitment to quality, an emphasis on teamwork and a management friendly approach that complements Zifo's culture," said Vanchinathan S, Co-founder and COO, Zifo RnD Solutions. "In partnering with TA, we seek to build additional value in Zifo, while remaining a trusted partner to our customers across the R&D spectrum. Raj and I look forward to continuing in our respective roles, working with TA to further strengthen Zifo's competitive positioning in a large and growing market."

"The urgency to become more data driven and the increasing complexity of scientific systems continues to challenge R&D departments," said Gurnoor Kaur, a Vice President at TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd. "As a highly experienced provider of these business-critical services, Zifo has a meaningful opportunity to expand and support more organizations in their digital transformation. We look forward to working with Zifo, building on the company's strong momentum to further position the company as a leader in Scientific informatics."

About Zifo RnD Solutions

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zifo is a data-driven science company, which offers R&D and manufacturing informatics solutions focused on the pharma, biotech, medical devices and process industries, as well as other research-based organizations. Zifo works with 7 of the top 10 global bio-pharma companies and its customers are spread across more than 20 countries. The company has global subsidiaries in Canada, USA, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan and China. Zifo is an ISO 9001- and ISMS ISO 27001-certified organization with best-in-class processes and IT infrastructure. Zifo has been recognized as one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Companies in India for the last 9 consecutive years. Zifo has also been identified as a "Great Place to Work" for 5 years in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute. For more information, please visit www.zifornd.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

