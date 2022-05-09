EDF Renouvelables expects to switch on a solar array at a nuclear plant in France in early 2023. It will rely on 22,000 solar modules. The Creys-Malville nuclear plant, which was shut down in 1997, is set to be dismantled by 2024.EDF Renouvelables, the French renewable energy unit of Paris-based EDF, has started building a 12 MW solar park at its Creys-Malville nuclear plant in Creys-Mépieu, in the Isere department in central-southern France. The facility will feature 22,000 solar modules, said the company, noting that it will start to deploy them in the summer. The solar plant is expected to ...

