Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 11 May 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060817898 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,422,075 shares (DKK 1,768,830) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 25,632 shares (DKK 10,252.80) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 4,447,707 shares (DKK 1,779,082.80) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66