Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - Leviathan Natural Products Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: LVCNF) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement on March 7, 2022 for the issuance of 8,333,333 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.60 per Share for total gross proceeds of $5,000,000 on April 28, 2022 (the "Private Placement"). Approximately $1,800,000 of the proceeds from the Private Placement shall be used to complete the acquisition of the Tirthankar Entities with the remaining of the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 29, 2022, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities law.

About Leviathan Natural Products Inc.

Leviathan Natural Products Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis company, focused on becoming a leader in the Cannabis industry. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by the way of merger and acquisition transactions.

For more information, please contact

Tanvi Bhandari

Chief Executive Officer

Leviathan Natural Products Inc.

Tel: (717) 888-8889

Email: info@Leviathan-Naturals.com

