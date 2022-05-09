CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Joins Connecticut's Biosciences Community

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct") is pleased to announce it has joined BioCT, Connecticut's Biosciences Community.

Commenting on CYduct's membership into BioCT, Dominick Gatto, CYduct's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We look forward to utilizing the many resources available thru BioCT's network and its many members."

Mr. Gatto continued, "I am pleased to continue our growth and development within the biosciences community of our home state, Connecticut. It has been our goal to build CYduct from and within Connecticut, utilizing primarily Connecticut resources when possible." Our company is at the stage where innovative and strategic planning will assist in moving the company successfully forward, and the assistance found within the BioCT community will help us meet those plans and achieve our goals."

About BioCT:

BioCT is the bioscience industry voice for Connecticut, dedicated to growing a vibrant ecosystem by supporting innovation, collaboration, networking, education, talent engagement and advocacy. BioCT brings together companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, investors, government, service providers, and other passionate, dedicated people, to build a thriving bioscience community to improve patients' lives and public health, while driving economic growth. Additional information is available on BioCT's website at: www.bioct.org.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductdx.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The inability to raise additional capital, and technical complications in research, product development and validation, among other things, could prevent the implementation of strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations +1-888-545-9112

SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700531/CYduct-Diagnostics-Inc-Joins-Connecticuts-Biosciences-Community