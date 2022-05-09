Benchmark Pyramid: Summer Like Never Before: Countdown to Summer Adventure with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Enjoy up to $300 in resort credit on summer adventure travel and explore local culture fit for music lovers, foodies and kids

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Discover the world and find fun this summer with seasonal vacation offers by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®. This season, travelers can choose their own Summer of Adventure from a host of offers from the leading hospitality company's marquee portfolio. Whether music lovers are looking to dance the night away or family vacations are in order, there's plenty to inspire this summer.





In addition to numerous adventure packages, several resort properties have curated local activities for guests that want to get even more out of their summer vacations. Adventurers can enjoy weekly entertainment at the stunning Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii, party on the barge with Margaritaville in Texas or welcome kids to Camp On-A-Lake at The Abbey Resort in Wisconsin. A full list of summer adventure activities can be found on the Summer of Adventure website.

Northeast Dog Adventures

Travelers can get ready to vacation with their four-legged friend right on the Coast of Maine at Spruce Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor. With over 50 acres to run around, miles of trails to explore, and sparkling ocean water to splash in, there's no shortage of opportunities for furry friends and visitors. Whether dining together on the Grandview Deck, or out exploring the nearby pet-friendly attractions (including shops, cruises, Boothbay Region Land Trust Preserves, museums and more), travelers will create oceanside memories that'll last a lifetime. Plus, the pups will receive house-made treats, a bandana and dog bowl during their adventure.

Additional northwest adventures include: A Bed & Brew package for the craft beer enthusiast at The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa in Burlington; The Heldrich's Summer in the City package in New Brunswick, New Jersey with up to 22% savings on accommodations; and three adventures from The Equinox Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont: unlimited golf and preferred tee times, the ultimate Land Rover Reach the Summit Experience complete with a gourmet picnic lunch for two or catch the Orvis Fly Fishing Experience including tickets to the American Museum of Fly Fishing.

Southeast Retreat Sensations

Those seeking a woodland retreat can nestle into Virginia's The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center after an adventurous day spent on the mountain trails or downtown Roanoke. As part of the Hiker's Rejuvenation Package, the Salt Sanctuary Foot Soak with handmade, aromatic minerals is a blissful cap to the day.

Additional southeast adventures include: exclusive savings off retail rates and a $50 nightly spending credit at Bellwether Beach Resort in St. Pete, Florida; Jimmy B's Summer Getaway package complete with a $25 nightly credit at The Beachcomber Hotel; Stonewall Resort's stay more, save more package offering 20% savings on three-night stays and 15% savings on two-night stays in Roanoke, West Virginia; Operation Summer Vacation at Sanderling Resort in Duck, North Carolina featuring a 15% prepay savings and $100 credit towards food and beverage or spa; and the Treasured Summer Getaway at Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa complete with a $50 nightly resort credit, watersports rentals and sunrise yoga classes in Vero Beach, Florida.

Cruising Through the Midwest

On their 'Check-In and Cruise' package, guests staying at The Abbey Resort can take in a guided tour of the east end of Geneva Lake in Fontana, Wisconsin from one of Lake Geneva Cruise Line's beautiful fleet of boats. Upon return, guests can use their $50 dining credit toward a delicious farm-to-fork dinner in 240 West overlooking the harbor, try local flavors in a casual setting at Waterfront, or have their meal delivered to the room to dine on their balcony or patio. Guests can also access all the resort amenities like day lounging by the indoor or outdoor pool or catching a movie in Immersion Cinema.

Southwest Summer Savings

Summers are made at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Montgomery, Texas. For travelers with children, kids will love splashing around the resort's 3.5-acre water park, playing putt putt at Parrot Island Mini Golf and participating in a variety of activities throughout the day such as hole-in-one challenges and dive-in movies at the pool. Plus, the longer the stay the greater the discount on accommodations, ranging from 10%-20% in savings.

Additional southwest adventures include: 20% savings at The Texas A&M Hotel; Rise Uptown's book early and save 20% offer in Phoenix; and endless summer savings at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, offering a stay more, save more discount ranging from 10%-20% savings.

Western Rock Concerts

Guests will enjoy an evening under the stars and under the show lights at Lake Arrowhead Village's 2022 Summer Concert Series. Just minutes from the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa in California, overnight guests who book the Concert Series Enhancement package will have exclusive access to VIP tables at this year's most sought-after tribute band concerts.

Additional western adventures include: stay longer and enjoy greater savings at Washington State's Skamania Lodge who is offering $169 accommodations a night, plus half-off upgraded rooms; complimentary welcome drinks at Benchmark's newest location, Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, Oregon; up to 30% savings on extended stays at YOTELPAD Park City in Utah, plus two electric bike rentals during the stay; the Woodinville, Washington Willows Lodge 'Yes Way Rose' summer package complete with a $50 restaurant credit, local bottle of rosé and complimentary wine tote; enjoy a four-course dinner in partnership with local food and wine vendors, plus stay the night for exclusive savings at Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz; and a $100 dining credit plus a $200 resort credit and welcome wine pour all part of the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club summer getaway package in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Indulgent Island Experiences

Escape to Bermuda this summer and enjoy exclusive savings including $100 or more in resort credit at Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa. Guests can indulge their sense of discovery in the elemental luxuries of sea, sand and sun on a 23-acre private peninsula bordered by crystal-clear azure waters or relax on four private beaches and embrace vacation's simple pleasures to rejuvenate, reconnect, and foster lifelong memories.

Additional island experiences include: extra savings up to 20% when guests stay longer at Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu, Hawaii.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' summer adventures getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

