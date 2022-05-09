Anzeige
Montag, 09.05.2022
WKN: A2AAD1 ISIN: US01643A2078 Ticker-Symbol: AWJA 
09.05.22
0,488 Euro
09.05.2022
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering for The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER).

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share. Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com

The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Third Quarter Results - BevNET.com

Alkaline88

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, May 9, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700603/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-5-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-The-Alkaline-Water-Company-Inc-NASDAQ-WTER

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
