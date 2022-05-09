SplitSpot, Inc.: SplitSpot Expands Reach To Improve the Apartment Rental Experience in Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle

Flexible room rental platform will now operate in six cities nationwide - making the rental process easier for renters and property owners across the country

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / SplitSpot, the trusted platform that provides flexible and affordable apartment room rentals, announced today that they are expanding into three new metropolitan areas: Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle. The company now operates in six cities nationwide, adding to its initial foothold in the Boston, New York City, and Washington D.C. metro areas.

SplitSpot offers a coast-to-coast presence in its quest to make the rental process easier for everyone: tenants, landlords, and property managers. The expansion comes after SplitSpot tripled the number of rooms available on its platform and matched thousands of roommates since inception.

The apartment rental process is often stressful for everyone involved. Tenants are locked into long-term leases with significant fees, rigid terms, and sometimes-unpredictable roommates. Landlords have a lot on their plates: filling vacancies, managing roommate turnover, and handling maintenance requests.

SplitSpot's platform offers favorable terms for all parties. Renters are provided flexible leases, no broker or application fees, limited upfront costs, and pre-screened roommates. The SplitSpot team helps landlords and property managers by matching renters with their vacant units and handling day-to-day tasks like rent collection, tenant communication and ticket triaging, and move-ins & move-outs.

"Bringing SplitSpot to these new cities will provide more flexibility and less friction for renters and landlords alike," said Ernesto Gaxha, Co-Founder of SplitSpot. "We're expanding SplitSpot's geographic reach, but also furthering our mission to bring more affordability, accessibility, and ease into three of the country's biggest - and most expensive - apartment rental markets."

SplitSpot's team conducted an extensive internal analysis - using census data and other metrics - to determine which markets would most benefit from their platform. Each of the three new cities - Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle - were among the 25 most expensive U.S. cities in terms of average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment, according to rent.com's April 2022 Rent Report . The same report found that the national average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,697 per month. In 2021, the median rent price on the SplitSpot platform was just $1,078.

SplitSpot Co-Founder David Mazza said: "Major cities across the country face the same problems with the accessibility and affordability of housing. At SplitSpot, we've proven that we can provide a more flexible, more affordable alternative to the traditional rental process. We've established our presence in the Northeast and are excited to continue expanding to new cities as we grow."

Residents, landlords, and property owners can find more information about SplitSpot apartments at SplitSpot.com . The company is also looking for new team members to continue its expansion. For more information, visit SplitSpot.com/careers .

About SplitSpot

Founded in 2019, SplitSpot enables a trusted, flexible, and streamlined rental process for both tenants and landlords. SplitSpot's platform modernizes the apartment rental experience for tenants with convenient listings, lower fees, and flexible leases. The platform also all provides landlords with quality tenants and reduced vacancy. SplitSpot's mission is to improve accessibility for housing while providing landlords with quality tenants. The company is based in Cambridge, MA, and currently serves tenants and landlords in the six metropolitan areas nationwide: Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle. Learn more at https://www.splitspot.com/ .

