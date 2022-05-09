Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities
Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP
Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.
Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones/Lavery
Industry Sponsors - Rio Tinto, Crux Investor, Generation IACP, Exiro, IGT
Media Partners - The Northern Miner, Kitco, BTV, Resource World, Newsfile, Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing
Participating Companies
|Amex Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AMX
|Fury Gold Mines Limited
TSX: FURY
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX-V: MGM
|Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
Private
|Anaconda Mining Inc.
TSX: ANX
|Giyani Metals Corp.
TSX-V: EMM
|Nighthawk Gold Corp.
TSX: NHK
|Stratabound Minerals Corp
TSX-V: SB
|Auteco Minerals Limited
ASX: AUT
|Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY
|O3 Mining Inc.
TSX-V: OIII
|Superior Gold Inc.
TSX-V: SGI
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM
|Gold Terra Resource Group
TSX-V: YGT
|Orford Mining Corporation
TSX-V: ORM
|Treasury Metals Inc.
TSX: TML
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
TSX-V: CNC
|Group Ten Metals
TSX-V: PGE, OTCQB: PGEZF
|Osisko Development Corp
TSX-V: ODV
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG
|Consolidated Uranium Inc.
TSX-V: CUR
|Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd.
TSX-V: GSVR OTCQX: GSVRF
|Palladium One Mining Inc.
TSX-V: PDM
|Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: VSR
|Denison Mines Corp.
TSX: DML
|Harfang Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: HAR
|Patriot Battery Metals
CSE: PMET
|Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.
TSX-V: DCMC
|Hecla Mining Inc.
NYSE: HL
|Piedmont Lithium Inc.
Nasdaq/ASX: PLL
|Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM
|EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX
|IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG
|Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS
|Warrior Gold Inc.
TSX-V: WAR
|Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX
|Jaguar Mining Inc.
TSX: JAG
|Reyna Gold Corp.
TSX-V: REYG
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO
|Euro Manganese Inc.
TSX-V: EMN
|Labrador Uranium Inc.
CSE: LUR
|Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
TSX-V: RDG
|Willeson Metals Corp.
Private
|First Mining Gold Corp.
TSX: FF
|Major Precious Metals Corp.
NEO: SIZE
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
TSX-V: SGML
|Yamana Gold Inc.
TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Incorporated ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I, Invitation Only, Mining Investment Conference, showcasing the best of Canadian mining to global investors. THE Event will be held IN PERSON on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.
We are also pleased to announce that the presenting agenda for THE Event, is now SOLD OUT! THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. Select invitations have been sent to investors and private one-on-one meetings are now being booked via MeetMax with participating companies. THE Event is invitation only. Invited investors must register in advance to participate.
Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/
Please see the latest Crux Investor Interview on THE Event here: https://youtu.be/f9wl0oADAOU
THE Event Format:
|DAY I
Sunday, June 19
9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
-Exploration Session
- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event Hosted by O3 Mining Inc.
|DAY II
Monday, June 20
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
-Quebec Spotlight
-Energy Metals Session
- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Cocktails Hosted by Laurentian Bank & Troilus Gold
-Stifel Hosted After Dark Event - SAM Lounge 9:00 pm to Midnight
|DAY III
Tuesday, June 21
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
-Producer Session
-Producer/Developer/Royalty Sessions
-Farewell Cocktails Hosted by IR.INC & VID
|Full Agenda details available on the website at https://vidconferences.com/site/assets/files/7604/the_event_-_agenda_may_6.pdf
THE Event is invitation only. Investors interested in attending, please contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.
Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID
jjobin@irinc.ca
Nancy Larned
Vice President, Conferences
VID Media Incorporated
nlarned@vidconferences.com
About The Event Series Conferences
THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123161