Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities

Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP

Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.

Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones/Lavery

Industry Sponsors - Rio Tinto, Crux Investor, Generation IACP, Exiro, IGT

Media Partners - The Northern Miner, Kitco, BTV, Resource World, Newsfile, Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing

Participating Companies

Amex Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AMX Fury Gold Mines Limited

TSX: FURY Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX-V: MGM Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Private Anaconda Mining Inc.

TSX: ANX Giyani Metals Corp.

TSX-V: EMM Nighthawk Gold Corp.

TSX: NHK Stratabound Minerals Corp

TSX-V: SB Auteco Minerals Limited

ASX: AUT Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY O3 Mining Inc.

TSX-V: OIII Superior Gold Inc.

TSX-V: SGI Azimut Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AZM Gold Terra Resource Group

TSX-V: YGT Orford Mining Corporation

TSX-V: ORM Treasury Metals Inc.

TSX: TML Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TSX-V: CNC Group Ten Metals

TSX-V: PGE, OTCQB: PGEZF Osisko Development Corp

TSX-V: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG Consolidated Uranium Inc.

TSX-V: CUR Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd.

TSX-V: GSVR OTCQX: GSVRF Palladium One Mining Inc.

TSX-V: PDM Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

TSX-V: VSR Denison Mines Corp.

TSX: DML Harfang Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: HAR Patriot Battery Metals

CSE: PMET Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI Doré Copper Mining Corp.

TSX-V: DCMC Hecla Mining Inc.

NYSE: HL Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Nasdaq/ASX: PLL Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS Warrior Gold Inc.

TSX-V: WAR Equinox Gold Corp.

TSX: EQX Jaguar Mining Inc.

TSX: JAG Reyna Gold Corp.

TSX-V: REYG Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO Euro Manganese Inc.

TSX-V: EMN Labrador Uranium Inc.

CSE: LUR Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

TSX-V: RDG Willeson Metals Corp.

Private First Mining Gold Corp.

TSX: FF Major Precious Metals Corp.

NEO: SIZE Sigma Lithium Corporation

TSX-V: SGML Yamana Gold Inc.

TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Incorporated ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I, Invitation Only, Mining Investment Conference, showcasing the best of Canadian mining to global investors. THE Event will be held IN PERSON on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.

We are also pleased to announce that the presenting agenda for THE Event, is now SOLD OUT! THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. Select invitations have been sent to investors and private one-on-one meetings are now being booked via MeetMax with participating companies. THE Event is invitation only. Invited investors must register in advance to participate.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/

Please see the latest Crux Investor Interview on THE Event here: https://youtu.be/f9wl0oADAOU

THE Event Format:

DAY I

Sunday, June 19

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

-Exploration Session

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event Hosted by O3 Mining Inc. DAY II

Monday, June 20

7:00 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

-Quebec Spotlight

-Energy Metals Session

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Cocktails Hosted by Laurentian Bank & Troilus Gold

-Stifel Hosted After Dark Event - SAM Lounge 9:00 pm to Midnight DAY III

Tuesday, June 21

7:00 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

-Producer Session

-Producer/Developer/Royalty Sessions

-Farewell Cocktails Hosted by IR.INC & VID Full Agenda details available on the website at https://vidconferences.com/site/assets/files/7604/the_event_-_agenda_may_6.pdf

THE Event is invitation only. Investors interested in attending, please contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID

jjobin@irinc.ca

Nancy Larned

Vice President, Conferences

VID Media Incorporated

nlarned@vidconferences.com

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123161