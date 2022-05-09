Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Launches CleanTech 3000-CTH Laser Cleaning

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corp., a global leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, and other materials applications, today announces the launch of the CleanTech 3000-CTH laser cleaning system (3KW).

Our debut of the new system took place at MRO Americas in Dallas last week and a big hit. The CleanTech 3000-CTH laser cleaning system is the most powerful handheld laser cleaning system, available on the market, that can get through the toughest corrosion and enhance adhesion pre-paint preparations. This system has an integrated chiller and has the same dimensions as the 2000-CTH which has been the most powerful up until now for the commercial industry. The introduction of the 3KW laser blaster is the expansion of the Laser Photonics CleanTech Handheld line of "Roughing" lasers, as defined in Laser Photonics Cleaning Laser selection guide.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation, based in Orlando, Florida, is the leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials processing applications. Our systems are currently and historically used by manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics brand is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and "unique-to-industry" laser products and technologies.

The brand has, for over three decades, been the workhorse of industry-standard laser subtractive manufacturing. Laser Photonic systems have been implemented into the production and maintenance regimens of world-renowned organizations. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

