Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a proud sponsor of the Airfinance Journal Conference in Dublin held from May 4th to 6th

Sean Egan, CEO at Egan-Jones, moderated the panel, "How innovative structures are allowing lessors with a concentrated risk portfolio to maintain access", and spoke on the panel, "Meeting the fleet-finance needs of the future."

Airfinance Journal Dublin brought together aviation finance decision makers highlighting various issues. Some of these topics included asset values, airline financial performance, and the threat of COVID-19.

Click here to view Egan-Jones listed as an event sponsor.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

