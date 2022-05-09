Information to Bondholders in relation to the "Early Repayment at the Option of the Bondholders"

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions").

Bondholders are hereby informed of their right to early repayment pursuant to Condition 7(f) on the Early Repayment Put Date of 20 June 2022 at the Early Repayment Put Price of €101,256.27. In order to exercise such right of early repayment, Bondholders will have to notify their financial intermediary with whom the Bonds are registered of their decision between 15 and 7 Business Days prior to the Early Repayment Put Date (i.e. between 27 May 2022 and 9 June 2022).

The Issuer further informs Bondholders that it does not intend to exercise its Share Repayment Option pursuant to Condition 7(e).

